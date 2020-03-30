Phoenix Police commander killed, two officers hurt Sunday in shooting in north Phoenix

Global  

A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers hurt after responding to a disturbance call on Sunday evening in north Phoenix.

In a brief statement to reporters, Chief Jeri Williams said Greg Carnicle was a friend and a "true hero."

