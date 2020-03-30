Care minister pays tribute to Amged El-Hawrani

The Minister for Care has paid tribute to NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani who died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday evening aged 55.

Helen Whately stressed the importance of getting personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare professionals on the frontline, saying that over 170 million items of PPE had been delivered to the NHS over the last two weeks.

Report by Blairm.

