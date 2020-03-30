Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Care minister pays tribute to Amged El-Hawrani

Care minister pays tribute to Amged El-Hawrani

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Care minister pays tribute to Amged El-Hawrani

Care minister pays tribute to Amged El-Hawrani

The Minister for Care has paid tribute to NHS consultant Amged El-Hawrani who died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday evening aged 55.

Helen Whately stressed the importance of getting personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare professionals on the frontline, saying that over 170 million items of PPE had been delivered to the NHS over the last two weeks.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.