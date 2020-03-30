Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gridlock as India coronavirus lockdown triggers migrant workers exodus

Gridlock as India coronavirus lockdown triggers migrant workers exodus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Gridlock as India coronavirus lockdown triggers migrant workers exodus

Gridlock as India coronavirus lockdown triggers migrant workers exodus

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed on March 25 led to thousands of migrant workers stranded in cities after losing their jobs.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gridlock as India coronavirus lockdown triggers migrant workers exodus

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown imposed on March 25 led to thousands of migrant workers stranded in cities after losing their jobs.

The government's decision to provide transport resulted in massive crowding and chaos outside a bus terminal in New Delhi on Saturday (March 28).




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.