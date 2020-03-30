Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Queen's aide reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Queen's aide reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
The Queen's aide reportedly tests positive for COVID-19
A royal footman for the Queen has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OlympedeGouges

Female Enlightenment RT @Plymouth_Live: The employee reportedly fell ill and tested positive last week, and Royal Household staff who had contact with the perso… 2 days ago

maha_got_talent

M a h a |م هـ ا RT @vk82021716: UK: Queen's aide tests positive for coronavirus, reports say https://t.co/5LSokaypbF A royal aide at Buckingham Palace has… 1 week ago

KaoRhys16695705

⛈️💙 RT @KAMIcomphnews: Queen Elizabeth reportedly at risk of COVID-19 infection after palace aide tests positive #QueenElizabeth #COVID2019uk… 1 week ago

KAMIcomphnews

KAMI Queen Elizabeth reportedly at risk of COVID-19 infection after palace aide tests positive #QueenElizabeth… https://t.co/2qS00qBkEx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.