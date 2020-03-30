Global  

Coronavirus Update: Comfort On The Way

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:27s - Published < > Embed
The Navy hospital ship “Comfort” will arrive in New York Harbor this morning to help the city’s health care system that’s overwhelmed by the rising number of coronavirus patients.

CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

