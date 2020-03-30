Coronavirus Update: Mayor de Blasio Welcomes USNS Comfort Hospital Ship To NYC

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 43:42s - Published < > Embed
Mayor Bill de Blasio welcomes the Mercy-class USNS Comfort hospital ship as it docks in the Hudson River to be used in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus update.

