Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

As New York City continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, the USNS Comfort medical ship is set to arrive in NY Harbor on Monday.

Also, a field hospital is being set up in Central Park.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

me_sheer_

me me RT @NYCMayor: On Monday, the USNS Comfort Navy Hospital will arrive in New York Harbor. It will be a welcome sight. We're so grateful to… 17 seconds ago

BKK_POST

Bangkok Post RT @FoxNews: The USNS Comfort, a massive Navy hospital ship, is scheduled to arrive in New York City on Monday. https://t.co/7rgh6NHE0O 3 minutes ago

hgpvt19

neosez NYC pier prepares for USNS Comfort's arrival in coronavirus fightThe USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000… https://t.co/o0LS7oMdDI 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.