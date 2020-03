Working from home? Whatcha wearing? now < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:15s - Published Walmart says people are buying more tops, as more people start working at home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Working from home? Whatcha wearing? *********FROM NEW YORK CITY I’M JANE KINGFOX 4 IN YOUR CORNERALL OF YOU WORKING FROM HOMEMIGHT WANT A WORD WITH THEWALMART MANAGERS.THEY’RE LETTING EVERYONE IN ONYOUR SECRET!WALMART SAYS IT’S SEEN A BIGINCREASE IN PEOPLE BUYING SHIRTSAND TOPS SINCE THE PANDEMICSTARTED.BUT IT’S NOT SEEING ANY CHANGEIN SALES OF PANTS OR BOTTOMS.A SPOKESPERSON SUSPECTS PEOPLEARE DOING MORE VIDEOCONFERENCING, AND THEY WANT TOAPPEAR PROFESSIONAL- BUT THEYONLY NEED TO WORRY ABOUT BEINSEEN FROM THE WAIST UP.THERE’S REALLY NO HARM INKEEPING YOUR COMFY PANTS ON-JUST BE SURE YOU WON’T N





You Might Like

Tweets about this 😈 RoxyBGood 😇 @Staceybuzz2013 Of course its okay!! I asked all my friends (aka followers) because I worry about you. ❤ Thank u 4… https://t.co/ZQyLrZAmYh 10 hours ago vickie🌿 @Jeff__Benjamin we finished two today from this week and started a third. working from home is good for the commute… https://t.co/CHxmDwCItk 1 day ago Chanda Panda The husband is here, working from home. "Whatcha doing? Watcha reading?" Wanting my attention, I should have known.… https://t.co/npikL96Ddz 2 days ago Jacquie Stephens Is Jezebel working from home or ordering those cute pants & blazer for me from Ann Taylor? Jez, whatcha up to? https://t.co/oELK6SjUpr 2 days ago Gretchen Peterson Nerdy working from home conversations: "Hi hon, whatcha up to?" "vi" *backs away slowly* 3 days ago DeeDastardly RT @life_sucker: Everyone in the firm is supposed to be working from home today so ending all emails with "So, whatcha wearing?". 3 days ago Sheila Sine Thus the working from home begins. I've got tea and LP's Lost on You album to keep me company. Whatcha drinking an… https://t.co/u5tVDdT4bQ 1 week ago HP @mkcmacxo Lol are you working from home shiiiii whatcha doing tomorrow 1 week ago