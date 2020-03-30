Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

Billie Eilish sang on her sofa and the Backstreet Boys sang in harmony from five locations as dozens of musicians put on a virtual show and fundraiser.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold lockdown concert fundraiser

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER AND CONCERT HOST ELTON JOHN SAYING: "We are glad you are with us.

We know your concerns are a mile-high and we hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul and maybe bring you some strength and a touch of joy to prepare for the days to come." Celebrities perform an at-home concert to lift spirits, raise money and awareness for fans unable to attend live music shows Courtesy: Fox Stars from Alicia Keys to Billie Eilish performed for the "IHeart Living Room Concert for America" as millions of Americans obeyed orders to stay home (SOUNDBITE) (English) SINGER LADY GAGA SAYING: "My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also to people who are losing their jobs.

I just wanted to check in to make sure that you are finding the time to be kind to yourself and doing whatever you can to maintain your mental health." More than $1 million was donated in the first 10 minutes (SOUNDBITE) (English) TALK SHOW HOST ELLEN DEGENERES SAYING: "I want to say I am so grateful for all of the doctors and nurses all around the world, all the first responders, all the people who are keeping our supermarkets stocked.

You are our heroes right now.

Thank you, thank you so much."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ktb213

Kathryn Bloodworth Reuters: From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser. https://t.co/3BuHOvxfTK via @GoogleNews 42 minutes ago

havlhuy

VOGUE.CO.UK From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser https://t.co/DBUWq56nqt https://t.co/gfx9Nzzcmk 2 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Billie Eilish sang on her .... https://t.co/c3wkXMyPJk #keepitlockd 2 hours ago

dot_tube

Dot.Tube TLD From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser https://t.co/abidokymDq 2 hours ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser https://t.co/bMh2N5O5pn 2 hours ago

geonews_english

Geo English From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser #GeoNews https://t.co/IAskglOZb1 3 hours ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser https://t.co/bMh2N5O5pn https://t.co/0qOhDaN3KC 3 hours ago

2new2bknown

Lynette Johnson RT @Reuters: From sofas and kitchens, music stars hold coronavirus concert fundraiser https://t.co/sP0Dpek2i5 https://t.co/OE7CMhDyrd 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.