Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show

The Simple Life stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie thrilled fans by appearing on Friday's instalment of Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live talk show.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MileyFanBlog

Miley Cyrus Slovakia Bright Minded: Live with Miley: Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Vijat, Michelle Visage - Episode 10 https://t.co/JamIFcomIz 4 hours ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Keeping Up With All the Celeb Livestreams: Watch Lady Gaga, Elton John and More on March 27-29 https://t.co/rqGiaTKxyN 5 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show The Simple Life ran f… https://t.co/BEJfxYlYiN 5 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie enjoy Simple Life reunion on Miley Cyrus' quarantine talk show The Simple Life ran from 2003 to 2007. 5 hours ago

chelsearayec

chel$ the simple life with paris hilton/nicole richie is on tubi.. omgggg loves it lol 7 hours ago

_vwcc_

V I C Currently watching The Simple Life of Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie 7 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Keeping Up With the Celeb Livestreams: What to Watch March 27-29 https://t.co/cXTktSKKzh 11 hours ago

victoriashirz

victoria @olixia_brown cow belles didn’t get enough credit for being a spoof of paris hilton and nicole richie’s the simple… https://t.co/LZ0d1U62Ji 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.