Dyson Designs New Ventilator to Help Treat COVID-19 Patients

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
James Dyson, billionaire founder of the well-known vacuum manufacturer, Dyson, recently confirmed the creation of an entirely new ventilator.

Dubbed the “CoVent,” Dyson designed the ventilator in just 10 days after being asked by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get involved.

