Coronavirus Site Closed, Supply Shortage

To 200- dollars.

This morning -- huntsville's drive-thru coronavirus testing site will be closed -- but the fever and flu clinic remains open.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live near the fever clinic on governor's drive.

Rodneya-- the supply shortage now hitting us right here at home.

We learned the drive-thur coronavirus testing site a john hunt park is closed because huntsville hospital doesn't have enough testing kits.

But that's a problem hospitals across the country are experiencing.

Other states