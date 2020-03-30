Third St. Joseph COVID 19 Case (3-29-20)

St.

Joseph... good evening, i'm kilee thomas.

It is now the third case of coronavirus to hit st.

Joseph.

Here's the latest... the city says the newest case is a man in his 30's.

His only travel history is to kansas city.

The man lives in st.

Joe and is currently under quarantine at home.

On friday the city announced the first two positive cases of coronavirus -- a woman in her 20's and another woman in her 30's.

They are also isolating at home.

Meanwhile new numbers show positive cases of coronavirus in the state are growing -- and so is the death toll... there are now more than 900 confirmed cases in the state... 12 people have now died from the virus -- that's up two from yesterday.

In all -- more than 12-thousand people have been