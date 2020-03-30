Thai hospital workers clap for coronavirus nurses

This is the heart-warming moment hospital staff clapped for dozens of nurses who are treating COVID-19 patients in Thailand.

Footage from the hospital in Chiang Mai province in the north of the country shows the nurses arriving at the hospital last Sunday afternoon (March 29).

The staff are dealing with an increasing number of coronavirus patients but the equipment and supplies are running low.

Thailand are now has 1,524 declared case while Chiang Ma has 30 confirmed cases with another 610 people being monitored in the region's hospitals The Thailand COVID-19 centre spokesperson, doctor Taweesilp Vishnuyothin, said today (March 30) that people need to co-operate by staying at home or following social distancing guidelines when going outside.

He said: "Since the government has put the country under the state of emergency, there are not as many people outside as before.

"However, we still need people to cooperate with the measures in order to control this pandemic."