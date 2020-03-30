Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Unique approach to social distancing from Las Vegas valley world record holder

Unique approach to social distancing from Las Vegas valley world record holder

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
Unique approach to social distancing from Las Vegas valley world record holder

Unique approach to social distancing from Las Vegas valley world record holder

A Las Vegas valley world record holder shares her unique way of maintaining a social distance with 13 Action News.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Unique approach to social distancing from Las Vegas valley world record holder

HOLDER - IS TAKING A UNIQUEAPPROACH TO SOCIAL DISTANCING!HELLO MY NAME IS GETTI AND HEREIS HOW I PRACTICE SOCIALDISTANCING.NATS.THAT'S GETTIKEHAYOVA SHE HOLDS THERECORD FOR SPINNING THE WORLDSLARGEST HULA HOOP.AND SHE SHARED THIS VIDEO WITHUS!

(AD LIB)ADLIB WITH JUSTINPROVING WE ARE ALL VEGASSTRONG.THE SENIORS KEEPING THEIRSPIRITS HIGH WHILE CONTINUINGTO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.PLUS--I WENT TO THE STORE, GOT HERHER GROCERIES AND HE DELIVEREDTHEM ALL TO HER ."RAIN OR SHINE - NOTHING WILLKEEP THIS LITTLE GUY AWAY WEWILL INTRODUCE YOU TO SUNNYTHE DELIVERY DOG.<BREAK




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kylaigoe

Kyla Igoe RT @ABCWorldNews: This Italian man took a unique approach to social distancing at a market in Rome. https://t.co/mrX3C3fCcp https://t.co/WQ… 3 hours ago

CKT_Thakur

CKT Thakur Read More https://t.co/apuiCyZyTh https://t.co/Bd7QaATSvE 5 hours ago

ebiopic

eBioPic.com Coronavirus UK Lockdown Update: Britain’s Woman Picks Unique Approach to COVID-19 Social Distancing | The woman imp… https://t.co/gPTcURacst 5 hours ago

jcumminscokeman

Jeff Cummins RT @RickHealey24: This mornings message was delivered at The Starlite Drive-In, By Living The Word Church Pastor JD Young. What a Unique ap… 16 hours ago

RickHealey24

Rick Healey This mornings message was delivered at The Starlite Drive-In, By Living The Word Church Pastor JD Young. What a Uni… https://t.co/mUKXqIiGoh 23 hours ago

Lin08318855

L This Italian man took a unique approach to social distancing at a market... https://t.co/05TBXsyhRW via @YouTube 3 days ago

Claudio27601688

Claudio Espinosa RT @ABC: This man took a unique approach to social distancing at a market in Rome. https://t.co/GDqrFI4gdp https://t.co/NsQOTkv35b 3 days ago

AlexanderLuna97

Alexander Luna @kara83132518 I agree @ChipotleTweets unique approach to engage customers through @zoom_us is creative. This strat… https://t.co/Aq9tlXRB7O 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.