Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: GM, ATNX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, General Motors' Executive Vice President, Matthew Tsien, made a $514,528 buy of GM, purchasing 22,400 shares at a cost of $22.97 each.

Investors are able to pick up GM even cheaper than Tsien did, with the stock trading as low as $20.63 at last check today which is 10.2% under Tsien's purchase price.

General Motors Co is trading down about 1.4% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Manson Fok bought $362,500 worth of Athenex, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $7.25 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Fok purchased ATNX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.1M at an average of $10.97 per share.

Athenex is trading down about 2% on the day Monday.




