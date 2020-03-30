Rita Wilson calls herself a 'Covid-19 survivor' as she celebrates the beauty of life

Global  

Rita Wilson labelled herself a "Covid-19 survivor" as she took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the "beauty of life".

