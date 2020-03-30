Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order

On Sunday, NY Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks.

The policy is now in place until at least April 15.

Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks.

Business Insider reports that the state of New York has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

President Donald Trump suggested he could place New York and neighboring states in an "enforceable quarantine." Trump later backtracked.