Panic as wild elephant raids vehicle in search of food in Sri Lanka

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Commuters were left terrified after a wild elephant raided their auto rickshaw looking for food in southeastern Sri Lanka.

Footage shows the animal thrusting it's trunk through the vehicle door, as two young girls can be seen hiding behind the vehicle.

"Lot of people give elephants food in this area.

Due to this, the animal got used to stopping vehicles to collect food," said one of the locals.

According to the reports, no casualties were reported after the incident.

The incident took place at Buttala in Monaragala District of Uva Province on November, 2018.

