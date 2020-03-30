Global  

'92 new confirmed cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours': Health Ministry on COVID-19

The health ministry has said that there are currently 1071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and a total of 29 deaths have been reported.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 92 new cases have emerged with 4 deaths.

He urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government strictly and said that elder people need to be more careful.

