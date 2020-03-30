Thai woman caught using foot to push lift button amid COVID-19 pandemic

A woman was caught on surveillance camera using her foot to press the lift button amid the coronavirus pandemic in Thailand.

The shopper in a white top was walking to the elevator with her friend in the underground car park at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 25.

They were both wearing surgical masks and appeared to have taken government warnings about touching surfaces a bit too seriously.

There have been fears that lift buttons could be a source of the COVID-19 spreading.

So the woman did two high kicks to push the button with the sole of her shoe.

However, onlookers were concerned that this could leave more germs on the surface for the next person who pushes the button with their finger.

Motorist Khun Noi, who captured the incident on his dash cam, said :"Humans are way more dangerous than the virus pandemic." Residents around the world have been coming up with increasingly bizarre ways of avoiding touching lift buttons.

Earlier this month, one person in Thailand showed how they used a safety pin fastened to a lighter which could then immediately burn off bacteria and the virus after touching buttons.

While in China, people have been using toothpicks provided inside the lifts to push buttons.