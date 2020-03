Monday Midday Weather Update: Rain Chance Returns Wednesday now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:38s - Published Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Monday Midday Weather Update: Rain Chance Returns Wednesday MAST PAST.MUCH BETTER THAN THEWEEKEND WHERE IT WAS RAINY ANDDAMP, IT IS WARM AND DRY THISMONDAY.ALREADY ACE IS LIFE AT HOMEFOR A LOOK AT WHAT WE CANEXPECT THE REST OF THE WEEK.HELLO, MY FRIENDS.HELLO, JIM, GOOD AFTERNOON.DEALING WITH MILD CONDITIONS,IN FACT, TEMPERATURES AT THISHOUR ARE ANYWHERE BETWEEN FIVETO ALMOST 12 DEGREES WARMERTODAY THAN WHERE WE WERE JUST24 HOURS AGO.SO THAT IS MILD START TO THEWORK WEEK.SHOWERS DO RETURN HERE AS WEHEAD TOWARD TOMORROW.BUT BELIEVE IT OR NOT I'MACTUALLY TRACKING THE CHANCEFOR A SHOWER, NORTH AND WESTOF THE CITY, AS EARLY AS LATERON THIS AFTERNOON, AND THEN WEHAVE A BETTER CONDITIONSOVERALL BY THE LATTER HALF OFTHE WEEK.RIGHT NOW, TEMPERATURESSHOWING THAT WE'RE IN THE 50'SIN PHILLY, A TWO RIGHT NOW, 57IN WILMINGTON, LITTLE BITMILDER OUT IN MILLVILLE,DOVER, AS WELL, COOLER AS WETAKE A LOOK AT MOUNT POCONO AT49.REAL NICE, TEMPERATURES RIGHTNOW IN THE 60S OUT INLANCASTER, SO EVERYONE ISGOING TO CONTINUE TO SEE THISWARM UP ON THE WAY.TEMPERATURES TOP OUT IN PHILLYAT 63 DEGREES.YOU'LL SEE BREAKS OF SUNSHINE.BUT THE CLOUDS WILL BE WINNINGOUT ON THIS MONDAY, SO MOSTLYCLOUDY, WITH CHANCE OF STRAYAFTERNOON SHOWER, MAYBE EVEN ARUMBLE OF THUNDER, WE HAVE SOMUCH INSTABILITY OUT IN THEAIR, TAKE A LOOK HERE WHAT'SGOING TO CAUSE US THE THREATFOR A SHOWER AND MAYBE EVENRUMBLE EVERY THUNDER.STORM SYSTEM THAT THE CORE OFIT IS UP TOWARD NEW YORKSTATE, PRODUCING SOME SHOWERS,AND WE CAN CERTAINLY SEE SOMETHAT FAR DRIFT INTO OUR AREA,SO CERTAINLY, SOMETHING TOKEEP IN MINDED, IF YOU HAVE TOHEAD OUTDOORS LATER ON THISAFTERNOON.THIS PARTICULAR MODEL, WHICHIS ALWAYS PRETTY CONSISTENT,SHOWING THAWS BY 3:30, WE CANCERTAINLY SEE SOME DROPLET OFRAIN, CLOUDS WILL TRY TOBREAK, BUT REALLY WE WILL SEEJUST MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, THENTOMORROW, LOOK AT TUESDAY,3:15, SCATTERED SHOWERSAROUND.LITTLE BIT MORE NUMEROUS FORTOMORROW.AND THEN, THAT TREND WILLCONTINUE WITH US, AS WE KICKOFF THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK.YOUR SEVEN DAY FORECAST,SHOWING, WELL, SUNSHINE, MIXIN THE WITH CLOUDS, BREEZYCONDITIONS FOR THIS MONDAY,TEMPERATURES WARMER THAN WHEREWE WERE JUST YESTERDAY.TODAY'S HIGH CLIMB TO63 DEGREES.COOLER, THOUGH, FOR TUESDAY,AND WEDNESDAY.AS WE WELCOME SCATTEREDSHOWERS HERE FOR BOTH DAYS OFAND THEN TAKE A LOOK ATTHURSDAY, FRIDAY, AND EVENSATURDAY.TEMPERATURES REBOUNDS BYTHURSDAY WE ARE BACK TO NEARZERO SIX, WE WILL SEE SUNSHINEMAKE RETURN AS HIGH PRESSUREBEGINS TO SET UNTIL PLACE.AND THAT AREA OF HIGH PRESSUREACTUALLY WILL STAY PUT ACROSSTHE KNOTTER EAST, BRING USPLENTY OF SUNSHINE FRIDAY, ANDSATURDAY, AND THEN, JIM, THE





