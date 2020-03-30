Global  

Coronavirus: Charter flights to help stranded Britons get home

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said “tens of thousands” of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a new partnership between the Government and airlines.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, he said: “I can today announce a new arrangement between the Government and airlines to fly home tens of thousands of stranded British travellers, where commercial flights are no longer possible.

“Partner airlines include British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan and this list can be expanded.

“Under the arrangements that we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries, starting this week.”

