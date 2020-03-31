Global  

Repatriation flights from Peru arrive in UK

Two more flights carrying British citizens home from Peru have landed at Gatwick Airport.

The British Airways flights took off from Lima on Monday evening and arrived safely in the UK on Tuesday morning.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that £75 million would be set aside to charter flights to bring stranded Britons home from areas where commercial routes were no longer running.

It comes as BA have said they will be temporarily suspending all flights from Gatwick due to “considerable restrictions”.

