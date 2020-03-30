Britain to spend 75 million getting stranded citizens home

Britain will spend up to 75 million pounds ($93 million) to get stranded passengers home, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday (March 30).

Speaking at the country’s daily news briefing Raab added that select airlines would help and planes would be chartered where necessary.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY, DOMINIC RAAB, SAYING:"So with that in mind, I can today announce a new arrangement between the government and airlines to fly home tens of thousands of stranded British travellers where commercial flights are no longer possible.

Partner airlines include British Airways, Virgin, easyJet, Jet2 and Titan and this list can be expanded.

Under the arrangement we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries starting this week.

Let me explain a little about how this will work in practice.

Where commercial routes remain an option, airlines will be responsible for getting passengers home.

That means offering alternative flights, at little to no cost where routes have been cancelled.

And it means allowing passengers to change tickets including between carriers.

So for those still in those countries where commercial options are still available, don't wait.

Don't run the risk of getting stranded.

The airlines are standing by to help you, please book your tickets as soon as possible.

Where commercial flights are no longer running, the government will provide the necessary financial support for special charter flights to bring UK nationals back home.

Once special charter flights have been arranged we will promote them through the government's travel advice and by the British embassy or High Commission in the relevant country.

British travellers who want a seat on those flights, will book and pay directly through a dedicated travel management company.

We've designated 75 million pounds to support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the cost down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK.

And in arranging these flights, our priority will be the most vulnerable including the elderly or those with particularly pressing medical needs." The flights will operate on a strict cost-recovery basis paid by the taxpayer, at fares determined by the foreign office (FCO).

Talks between the government and airlines over a broader support package for the sector have so far not yielded a result.