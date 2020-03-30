Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan'

Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan'

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan'

Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan'

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar received some support from a fellow previous holder of the cabinet position.

"When it comes to pandemics, anything that you say in advance of a pandemic sounds alarmist and anything you've done after it starts is inadequate," former Utah Governor and former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services Mike Leavitt told Cheddar Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaillevittGail

Gail Levitt#GlovesOff RT @emsteck: NEW: HHS Secretary Alex Azar and Tim Morrison, a former senior adviser at the National Security Council, said last year that… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.