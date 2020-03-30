Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan' 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:27s - Published Former HHS Secretary Said Azar Following 'Well Established Plan' Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar received some support from a fellow previous holder of the cabinet position. "When it comes to pandemics, anything that you say in advance of a pandemic sounds alarmist and anything you've done after it starts is inadequate," former Utah Governor and former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services Mike Leavitt told Cheddar Monday. 0

