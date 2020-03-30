Alabama rises to more than 830 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Looking at the covid-19 data and surveillance dashboard the state implementing this program to show the cases in real time jefferson county -- the birmingham area -- has the most cases at 246 shelby county, which is southeast of birmingham, is second at 79 madison county, alabama, -- the huntsville area -- also has 79 coronavirus cases.

So far six people died from coronavirus in that state the state tested 6-thousand-531 people to date for our viewers in alabama the state department of health also has a coronavirus hotline that you can call the hotline is open 24 hours/ seven days a week that number to call is 888-264- 2256 for prevention, tips and testing sites.

