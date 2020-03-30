Facebook Will Spend $100 Million To Help Local News Outlets

Facebook plans to give local news outlets $25 million in emergency funding grants.

It also wants to spend $75 million on marketing to “move money over to news organizations.” According to Business Insider, the money is meant to help local news outlets survive the coronavirus outbreak.

While more people are interested in the new right now, publishers lose between 30 and 50 percent of ad revenue in April.

Facebook vice president for global news partnerships Campbell Brown said: "If people needed more proof that local journalism is a vital public service, they're getting it now.

“