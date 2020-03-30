Reporter Update: Gov. Wolf Extends Stay-At-Home Order now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:20s - Published Reporter Update: Gov. Wolf Extends Stay-At-Home Order KDKA's John Shumway has details on Gov. Tom Wolf extending the state's stay-at-home order through the end of April. 0

