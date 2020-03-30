Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 39:29s - Published Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing There are now 66,497 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, Cuomo said Monday, including 9,517 hospitalized, 2,352 ICU patients and 4,204 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged. 0

