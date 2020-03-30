Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 39:29s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

There are now 66,497 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, Cuomo said Monday, including 9,517 hospitalized, 2,352 ICU patients and 4,204 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PAGilchrist

Phyllis A. Gilchrist RT @BostonGlobe: "If he wants to make an accusation, then let him make an accusation, but I don't know what he's trying to say by inference… 22 minutes ago

mjvtjs

so RT @thehill: WATCH LIVE: Cuomo gives updates on New York's coronavirus response https://t.co/ksCGvPY3WN https://t.co/H0kiz0dnbS 36 minutes ago

tsotsoobilove

#PolyBankXRP📈 RT @thehill: WATCH LIVE: Cuomo gives updates on New York's coronavirus response https://t.co/wL221IadVV https://t.co/DOjQmokM9S 57 minutes ago

TrumpWatchNews

TrumpWatchdogNews RT @BostonGlobe: New York hits 66,497 coronavirus cases, with 6,984 new cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo says. He warns, "New York is just a ca… 1 hour ago

CensoredToday

censored.today Coronavirus: New York governor Cuomo gives an update - watch live https://t.co/agF2MTQVWv Coronavirus: New York gov… https://t.co/DLjNtoe27Y 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.