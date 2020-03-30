Global  

DUI Suspect Brenda Johnson Spits On Arvada Police Officer

DUI Suspect Brenda Johnson Spits On Arvada Police Officer

DUI Suspect Brenda Johnson Spits On Arvada Police Officer

A 62-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence spit on a officer in Arvada on Sunday morning, investigators said.

Brenda Johnson was quoted as saying, “There’s some Corona for you, now all you need is a lime.” Katie Johnston reports.

