Apple May Delay The iPhone 12 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:00s - Published Apple May Delay The iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 is expected to feature an all-new design and 5G support, but it looks like Apple is considering delaying the launch of the new device, possibly till 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially known as COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this