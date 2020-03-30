Grealish: I am deeply sorry

Global  

Jack Grealish sent this message after he was fined by Aston Villa for breaking the government's coronavirus lock down rules.

pwgray

Peter Gray Anyone believe him!? #dick Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for ignoring lockdo… https://t.co/45SbICr5tu 15 minutes ago

KEVIN_B4RBER

Kevin Barber CMIOSH ⁦@JackGrealish⁩ , probably drunk driving to have hit 2 cars and little other traffic on the road, and left scene of… https://t.co/89FTMXJMzx 33 minutes ago

WendyScott0987

Wendy Scott RT @SkyNews: Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for ignoring lockdown https://t.co/v8QibCTYlI 40 minutes ago

newworldsurvive

New World Survival Footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for... #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #モンストフェアリーテイル… https://t.co/StqPyegx8K 41 minutes ago

hannahforest

Hannah Forest 🔴⚪️⚽️ What an idiot! If he can't practise what he preaches, better off saying nothing at all. https://t.co/CQPwoJ1ivV #Coronavirus 50 minutes ago

aidan_08

Aidan Complete bell....Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for ignoring lockdown… https://t.co/Jhwmpq4Og2 58 minutes ago

billy1594

billy159 Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for ignoring lockdown https://t.co/jGrsMJ4Icf.… https://t.co/7OjGVE7J71 1 hour ago

WebsterBowcott

Webster Bowcott 🖋️ Writer, Medical Professional🦴 Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish sorry and 'deeply embarrassed' for (getting caught) ignoring lockdown https://t.co/ukJPbRKg6c 1 hour ago

