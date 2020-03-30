Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Governor Larry Hogan on Monday took a drastic step in the fight against COVID-19, by issuing a stay at home order for all Maryland residents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KingDave427

MARATHON CONTINUES🏁 RT @aolivo: BREAKING: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issues a stay-at-home order. Violation can lead to some jail time or a fine of as much as $… 11 seconds ago

superyayadize

👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️ExonerateReinstateFlynnNow RT @JRinPueblo: NEW: Maryland Gov. Hogan issues stay at home order, says knowingly violating it is punishable by up to 1 year in prison or… 23 seconds ago

KimmieIs2Real

Kay Dee Aych RT @GovLarryHogan: Today I issued a Stay at Home directive to help prevent the spread of #COVID19 in Maryland. This is a deadly public heal… 28 seconds ago

tiredgbfan

 RT @BNODesk: NEW: Maryland Governor Hogan issues stay at home order, says knowingly violating it is punishable by up to 1 year in prison or… 1 minute ago

naninani___

nons🤟🏼 RT @Chief_Eph: Marylanders: We want a stay at home order! *Governor Hogan issues stay at home order* Marylanders: https://t.co/jcJAivANIF 2 minutes ago

CaffreyEj

🐝aWorkInProgressIvism ♻️🌡 #TRE45ONOusNaZIS 2( Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents https://t.co/hEEMlAkUDD via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

BuckGenoIII

Buckley Geno III RT @WOODRADIO: Maryland Governor Hogan issues stay-at-home order for all residents https://t.co/Vi0NzhvNHC 5 minutes ago

WOODRADIO

WOODRADIO Maryland Governor Hogan issues stay-at-home order for all residents https://t.co/Vi0NzhvNHC 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.