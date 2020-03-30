Limiting Screen time For Kids

Global  

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
With the coronavirus pandemic keeping us cooped up, screens have become our connection to the outside world.

Time-vo-2 with the coronavirus pandemic keeping us cooped up..

Screens have become our connection to the outside world.

Limit screen time-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:how much screen time is too much?

Zumbro, mn for kids that can mean educational learning..

Social connections with friends and some down time with movies and online games.

So - how much screen time is too much?

Zumbro valley health center says it's okay to increase screen time as long it's meaningful ... has structure and allows for social and emotional growth.

Limit screen time-sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:heather geerts zumbro valley health center set up a play date and do a game of cards over facetime with so and so at this time.

Make a plan for it so they're not just sitting there in front of a screen, not engaging.

The health center says there's no strict limit on screen time during this period..and asks parents to use their best judgement to balance how much virtual interaction their kids should have.

Telehealth




