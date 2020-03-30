Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The First Day Of Distance Learning In MN Came With Its Challenges

The First Day Of Distance Learning In MN Came With Its Challenges

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
The First Day Of Distance Learning In MN Came With Its Challenges

The First Day Of Distance Learning In MN Came With Its Challenges

An online platform that many students use for their classwork struggled to handle the influx of web traffic, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:58).

WCCO 4 News At 5 -- March 30, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OlsenShirleyOGE

Shirley Olsen RT @fcpscanning: Love this organization for the first morning of distance learning from one of our Bobcats! I especially like the posting… 40 seconds ago

sgrspuds

SG Reinertsen Elem RT @mr_georgeSGR: I am SUPER impressed! Way to Go, Jaidyn! Looks like you had a FANTASTIC first day of Distance Learning! @sgrspuds #SpudPr… 45 seconds ago

sgrspuds

SG Reinertsen Elem RT @MrsStich2ndSGR: Mrs. Stich has a really good helper at home for the first day of distance learning! #tundra @sgrspuds @MoorheadSchools… 1 minute ago

ivydcruz_zZ

Shînîng Dîamond✨💎 RT @anj3llyfish: I just observed as Sufi conducted her first two classes this morning, the first of which was free to the student because a… 3 minutes ago

torymichelle

Tory Gaard @MoorheadSchools This girl loved the first day of distance learning with her pup! #spudpride https://t.co/xxlCYMpM8R 4 minutes ago

ericsonger

Eric Songer First day of Distance Learning was a success with these crazies. #whowantstofacetimetomorrow https://t.co/tsEEvEtyvM 5 minutes ago

TShuckrow

Alan T. Shuckrow RT @CityHighPgh: To all of our City High students and staff — Have a great first day with distance learning! QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Education… 6 minutes ago

JMadisonSchool

James Madison Elementary School Let's kick off our first week of distance learning on Wednesday with some school spirit! Start planning your outfit… https://t.co/9FMY6P3Jfv 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.