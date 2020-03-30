Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > DWYM: Unemployment nightmare

DWYM: Unemployment nightmare

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
DWYM: Unemployment nightmare

DWYM: Unemployment nightmare

So many people signing up for unemployment benefits right now are running into problems. The biggest issue is just getting onto the website.

But if you cross the Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana state line for work, that can be a big problem, too.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.