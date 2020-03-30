Cameron Vets

C1 >> i think we can speak for all of you when we say we are concerned for our veterans.

They have been through the worst of the worst.

Many of them are in quarantine and it's hard for them too.

They want to see their family and friends and it's not easy to do that right now.

Joining me now is david men an and the director of cameron's veteran home, welcome guys.

>> hello.

Glad to have you.

>> thank you for your service.

I want to make sure i say that, kenny.

>> you're quite welcome.

>> of course we all have been worried about you guys.

I talked to david last week.

You said the spirits are up.

>> the spirits are good in the facility.

The veterans we have social workers talking to them.

Extra activity people coming in.

Extra people visiting or sending letters, so, the mail is up.

I just want to ask you about the veteran's letter drive.

I know someone in the community actually in cameron thought there would be a good idea to send letters and cards.

How is everyone responding to that?

>> so far, they post them on the board so the members can read them.

>> we want to give them the address to send letters as well.

Could you give that to me david.

>> all need to come to me first so i can hold them for 24 hours to make sure there's no virus on them.

And then distribute them to veterans.

The addresses missouri veterans home.

Attention david tib ler.

>> 1111 euclic avenue, cameron, missouri, >> wonderful.

Thank you david.

>> kenny, thank you for your service.

We want to make sure you're all healthy.

We know you can't see your family and friends.

Hi from the outside world and we're thinking about you?

>> we appreciate what you're doing for us and the letters will help the guys and gals.

>> thank you.

>> our goal is to have one whole wall full of letters to post up to the wall.

Nothing but letters from the community.

Giving their support, their love, thoughts for our veterans.

Our heroes.

>> that's wonderful.

And david we talked last week about the virus itself.

And how you know we know that there's testing going on and that kind of thing.

You're keeping those gals and guys happy.

>> we