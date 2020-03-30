Mallrats Movie (1995) 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:16s - Published Mallrats Movie (1995) Mallrats Movie trailer HD (1995) - Plot synopsis: Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee), a Sega and comic book obsessed college student, and his best friend, TS Quint (Jeremy London), are both dumped by their girlfriends on the same day, and to deal with their loss, they both go to the local mall. Written and directed by Kevin Smith. Director: Kevin Smith Writer: Kevin Smith Stars: Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Jason Lee Genre: Comedy, Romance 0

