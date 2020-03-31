NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Tonight will be mostly cloudy & dry with a low in the lower-30s.

Tuesday will be cooler for areas especially closer to Lake Michigan.

Highs will be in the low-40s with abundant clouds.

Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid/upper-40s, though cooler lakeside.

Warmer temps & some sunshine return for Thursday & Friday.

Away from Lake Michigan highs will be in the 50s & 60s.

A storm system will be moving in by late Friday with some rain Friday night & Saturday into the weekend.