Ricketts: Help Coming for People Filing for Unemployment

CONFERENCE,GOVERNOR PETERICKETTS SAYSHE'S SIGNED ADISASTERDECLARATIONREQUEST AND ISAWAITING THEPRESIDENT'SSIGNATURE.THIS WOULD MAKESTATE, COUNTY ANDCITYGOVERNMENTSELIGIBLE FOR MOREFEDERAL FUNDS.THEY ALSOCLARIFIED HOWUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS WOULDWORK FOR THOSEWHO LOST THEIRJOBS DUE TOCOVID-19.REPORTER JONKIPPER WAS AT THECAPITOL AND HASTHE DETAILS.LAST WEEK IT WASANNOUNCED THATOVER 15 THOUSANDNEBRASKANS HAVEFILED CLAIMS OFUNEMPLOYMENT INA ONE WEEK SPAN,BY FAR THE MOSTTHE STATE HASEVER SEEN IN ONEWEEK ALONE.TODAY WE GOT ABIT MORE CLARITYON HOW ALL THATWILL WORK."JON LL OPENCOMMISSIONER OFLABOR JOHN ALBINSPOKE ON HOWTHE RECENTLYPASSED CARES ACTWILL ALLOW THOSETHAT CAN'T WORKDUE TO THECORONAVIRUS TOGET FEDERALCOMPENSATION.ONCE APPROVED,YOU'LL GET HALFOF THE WEEKLY PAYYOU NORMALLYMAKE WITH ANADDITIONAL 600DOLLARS PAID ONTOP OF THAT.SO FOLKS THATLOST THEIR JOB ORARE FORCED TOSTAY HOME WILLGET ANYWHEREFROM 774 DOLLARSTO JUST OVER ONETHOUSANDDOLLARS.ALBIN SAYS FORTHOSE APPROVEDTHIS WEEK, IT WILLSTILL TAKE SOMETIME TO GET PAID."THEY CAN'T EVENCERTIFY THEIRELIGIBILITY FOR ITUNTIL NEXT WEEK,SO THEY WILL NOTGET A CHECK THISWEEK, I'M HOPINGFOR NEXT WEEKBUT WE'LL SEE ONTHAT."JOHN ALBIN, LABORCOMMISHTHIS MONEY ISADDITION TO THEEXTRA 1200 THATMOST AMERICANSWILL RECEIVE FROMTHE RECOVERYPACKAGE."ALSO TODAY ATTHE PRESSCONFERENCE,GOVERNORRICKETTSDECLARED THENEXT FOURTUESDAYS 'TAKEOUT TUESDAY' ANDIS ENCOURAGINGNEBRASKANS TOGET TAKE OUT ORDELIVERY AT YOURLOCALRESTAURANTS.IN LINCOLN JONKIPPER 3NN





