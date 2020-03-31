Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period

BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 06:21s - Published
BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period

BEST FRIENDS Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan HUMBLE REQUEST To Fans On Staying Home In Lockdown Period

Sanjay Dutt has requested fans to stay home and to follow government's orders with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan APPEALING Fans To Do The Same.

Watch the video to see what they have to say.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.