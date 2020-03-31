Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

A herd of deer strolls the streets of northern India amid the 21-day-long nationwide COVID -19 lockdown.

This incident took place at Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar, in Uttarakhand on March 26, 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

A herd of deer strolls the streets of northern India amid the 21-day-long nationwide COVID -19 lockdown.

This incident took place at Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar, in Uttarakhand on March 26, 2020.

The herd of deer was spotted on camera, walking on a street adjacent to a park area.

The deers were followed by a group of dogs as they walked from the park.

In the video, a kid is heard yelling with excitement along with her parents after she saw a herd of deer.

Amid this COVID-19 lockdown, these types of incidents are increasing in frequency where wild animals are coming out in public places.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.