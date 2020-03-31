Enchanting footage shows deers exploring Indian streets during coronavirus lockdown

A herd of deer strolls the streets of northern India amid the 21-day-long nationwide COVID -19 lockdown.

This incident took place at Shivalik Nagar, Haridwar, in Uttarakhand on March 26, 2020.

The herd of deer was spotted on camera, walking on a street adjacent to a park area.

The deers were followed by a group of dogs as they walked from the park.

In the video, a kid is heard yelling with excitement along with her parents after she saw a herd of deer.

Amid this COVID-19 lockdown, these types of incidents are increasing in frequency where wild animals are coming out in public places.