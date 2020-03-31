Trump says Seoul has 38m people - it has 9.8m now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:16s - Published Trump says Seoul has 38m people - it has 9.8m President Donald Trump seemed to confuse the city's elevation (38m) above sea level with its population, which is in fact 9.8m 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this