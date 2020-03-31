Global  

New York Residents Applaud Hospital Staff

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Occurred on March 28, 2020 / New York, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "These videos were filmed on New York’s upper east side (facing south) at ~7 pm on 3/28/20, 3/29/20, and 3/30/20.

I initially heard the noises outside and opened my window to see what was happening."

