Tiger King star Carole Baskin begs Kate McKinnon to avoid using real animals in TV show Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 weeks ago Tiger King star Carole Baskin begs Kate McKinnon to avoid using real animals in TV show Animal rights activist Carole Baskin is begging comedian and actress Kate McKinnon not to use live animals when she tackles a new series based on hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this