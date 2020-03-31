Global  

Shelter in Place Extension (3-30-20)

This news comes on the same day that city leaders met to discuss extending our stay-at-home order during a conference call work session, there was unanimous agreement that the order should be continued through april 24th.

Mayor bill mcmurray saying they wanted to match the extension with the st.

Joseph school district, that last week also lengthened their break until april 24th.

They say as it gets close to that date, they'll re-evaluate but in the meantime, they say they will be more strict on getting people to comply.

(sot ) if nothing is done, the current stay at home order is scheduled to expire thursday night just after midnight.

We'll hear more about this possible plan for the extension tomorrow.




