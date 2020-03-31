Heartwarming moment 58-year-old coronavirus patient returns home after beating illness in the Philippines

This is the heartwarming moment a 58-year-old patient was applauded after overcoming the coronavirus.

The 58-year-old woman, who has not been named, was released from the Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center in the Philippines on Sunday (March 29).

She smiled and gave the doctors and nurses a wave before being wheeled into a waiting vehicle to return home Binan City, Laguna province.

Hospital dietitian Jeramie Banatanto said it was an inspirational moment to see the woman beat the deadly pandemic.

The patient was also the first case top be admitted to hospital in that province in the Philippines.

Jeramie said: ''Our first Covid-19 patient recovered here in Unihealth Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center.

To all our Health care workers, thank you so much for your dedication, hard work and sacrifices to your profession.''