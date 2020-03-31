‘COVID-19 is far from over in Asia and the Pacific’: WHO warns

WHO warned that COVID-19 is ‘far from over’ in Asia and the Pacific.

It urged governments to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai said, “The epidemic is far from over in Asia and the Pacific.

This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard.

We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.” Watch the full video for more details.