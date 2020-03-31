Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘COVID-19 is far from over in Asia and the Pacific’: WHO warns

‘COVID-19 is far from over in Asia and the Pacific’: WHO warns

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
‘COVID-19 is far from over in Asia and the Pacific’: WHO warns

‘COVID-19 is far from over in Asia and the Pacific’: WHO warns

WHO warned that COVID-19 is ‘far from over’ in Asia and the Pacific.

It urged governments to stay engaged in efforts to combat the virus.

WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, Dr Takeshi Kasai said, “The epidemic is far from over in Asia and the Pacific.

This is going to be a long-term battle and we cannot let down our guard.

We need every country to keep responding according to their local situation.” Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.