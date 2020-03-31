Global  

Ford Races to Build 50,000 Ventilators by July

The race is on...to make ventilators.

Ford announced plans Monday night to build 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days at its assembly plant in Rawsonville, Mich., and aims to churn out as many as 30,000 a month.

The company is working with GE Healthcare to produce what they’re calling the “Model A-E ventilator.” The announcement comes just three days after Detroit rival General Motors announced that it was working to build as many as 10,000 ventilators a month with its partner, the ventilator-maker Ventec Life Systems.

